Police in Pleasanton are looking to reunite a lost pig with its family.

The pig, which police are calling "HAMrietta," weighs over 200 pounds and was found near Dublin Canyon Road, police said in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who has information about the pig should call 925-803-7040.

Lose a pet pig in Pleasanton? Nope, this isn't the same one from last year. She weighs over 200 lbs and was found near Dublin Canyon Road. Please help us reunite HAMrietta with her family. If you or anyone you know has information about this pig, please call (925) 803-7040. pic.twitter.com/xWEoWWW9aq — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) March 28, 2023