Man arrested after attacking clerk at Pinole Police Department

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested after he attacked a clerk at the Pinole Police Department, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man came into the lobby, walked up to the counter, and ringed the bell several times. The man then grabbed the clerk by her arm, and climbed over the counter and through the service window.

The clerk was able to break free and make her way into another area with the help of another staff member.

This story is developing. Updates to come.

