Pinole Police Investigating Homicide Injure Suspect in Shootout

Police in Pinole on Thursday shot a suspect while responding to shooting that left a man dead.

Officers with the Pinole Police Department responded Thursday at 1:10 p.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Encina Avenue involving a man with a gun.

Responding officers learned the suspect had shot another man and had fled the scene on foot. They established perimeter, and the suspect confronted and fired several shots at an officer, police said. The officer returned fire, and the suspect was shot.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect was treated at the scene and ultimately transported to the hospital.

Officers searched the residence and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office and the Pinole Police Department are investigating the officer-involved shooting.