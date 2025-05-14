Pinole

Pinole Valley High baseball coaches allowed to return after review into alleged racial slurs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

School district leaders in the East Bay have finished their review into Pinole Valley High School's baseball team and allegations of racial slurs and determined that the coaches can return to their positions.

Last month, the Pinole players were accused of yelling racial slurs at players from Albany High School, specifically targeting players of Asian descent.

The Pinole coaches were placed on leave while the West Contra Costa Unified School District investigated.

On Tuesday, the district said the coaches followed procedure following the incident. The review also found the alleged inappropriate remarks may have come from the stands.

The district will require a school administrator and athletic director at all remaining Pinole baseball games this season for oversight.

