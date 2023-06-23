Pistahan Parade and Festival is an international celebration of Filipino community, culture, and cuisine. This outdoor event features hands-on and authentic cultural experiences in eight different pavilions: Art, Culinary, Dance, Health, Heritage, Innovation, Sports and Tavern.

The Pistahan is a showcase of folk-dance groups, a variety of entertainers, emerging talents, and headline artists. The Festival supports local artisans, food vendors and entrepreneurs and provides many opportunities for guests to discover and celebrate Philippine history, heritage, and traditions.

WHEN: Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th

WHERE: Yerba Buena Gardens, San Francisco (750 Howard Street)

