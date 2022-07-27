The Filipino American Arts Exposition announced the return to an in-person celebration for the 29th annual Pistahan Parade and Festival. With the theme of “Homecoming: Reconnect with Our Roots and Community,” this year’s festivities will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT each day at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco. The Pistahan Parade will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

To participate as a sponsor, exhibitor, performing artist, pavilion presenter, volunteer, and parade contingent, visit Pistahan.net.

The Pistahan Parade and Festival is the largest celebration of Filipino art, culture, dance, food, and music in the U.S. For the third year in a row, global audiences will be able to livestream the two-day event via Kumu, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

The 29th Pistahan Parade kicks off the festival weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13, and is a colorful display of Filipino community pride and diversity, featuring festive floats, cultural dance groups, musical performances, and community organizations. The Parade will begin at the Civic Center, proceed along Market Street, and end at Yerba Buena Gardens.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The free two-day outdoor event will feature cultural performances, world-class entertainment, food trucks, artisan merchandise, and hands-on and authentic cultural experiences in six themed pavilions: Art, Culinary, Dance, Health, Innovation, and Sports. The Festival supports local artisans, food vendors, entrepreneurs, and more, and provides opportunities for guests to discover Philippine history, heritage, and traditions.

For more information visit: www.pistahan.net.