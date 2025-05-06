Pittsburg daycare provider under investigation amid child abuse allegations

A childcare facility in Pittsburg is being accused of allowing a teacher to allegedly abuse children at the site.

The case is now being investigated by police and the parent who filed the police report is speaking out.

Raychelle Williams Jeffryes expressed her frustration at the Pittsburg City Council meeting Monday night, regarding allegations of child abuse towards her 5-year-old twins at the Kindercare Center.

“These kids can talk. They can talk!” she said.

On April 25, Jeffryes said she noticed a bruise around her 5-year old daughter’s stomach and asked her daughter, "what happened?"

“We had to hold her and tell her she was safe and can tell us anything and she stated to us the teacher yanked her, grabbed her by an arm, and shoved her chair into a table," she said.

Jeffryes shared her story to social media and was flooded with messages of parents, saying their children had similar experiences with the teacher but were afraid to speak up.

KinderCare Learning Centers confirmed Monday that they are investigating the matter and the accused teacher is on administrative leave.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. We take these matters seriously, and as soon as we were made aware of the concerns, we reported them to state licensing last week," KinderCare Learning Centers said in a statement.

Pittsburg police said they are also investigating the case.

"This includes conducting interviews and reviewing related evidence to ensure a thorough examination of the situation," police said.

Jeffryes said that parents are planning a protest in front of the KinderCare this Friday with the hopes of making sure cases like hers are no longer overlooked.

“She needs to be held accountable for what she did to not just my family, but the other families as well,” Jeffryes said.