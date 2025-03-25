Woman killed in crash after CHP pursuit of stolen vehicle in Pittsburg

A woman killed in a crash involving a stolen car being chased by the California Highway Patrol was a soon-to-be bride.

The deadly crash occurred 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburg when the suspect crashed into a sport utility vehicle a young couple was in at the intersection of East Leland Road and Gladstone Drive.

CHP said officers first spotted the suspect in the stolen car driving over 100 miles per hour on Highway 4. Officers caught up with the gray Infiniti as it exited the freeway and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped off.

Moments later the Infiniti crashed into the young couple's vehicle. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and note he was carrying a stolen handgun.

The woman died at the scene. Both the suspect and the innocent driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital. A GoFundMe said the man is in critical condition and it was not known the condition of the suspect.

The family of the woman killed did not want to speak when contacted by NBC Bay Area on Monday. An online post said the woman was "loved by everyone and beautiful inside and out." The post also said the couple was planning to get married in the summer.

Pittsburg police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash. It was not known what charges the suspect could face.