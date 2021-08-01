Pittsburg Man Arrested After DUI Collision, Loaded Firearm Found

A 25-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested early Saturday morning by Petaluma police, suspected of driving under the influence after crashing into a fire hydrant. Officers also found a loaded handgun in the suspect's vehicle.

Police responded to the area of Petaluma Boulevard South and Crystal Lane after a resident in the area reported hearing a collision. When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle that had collided with a fire hydrant. A trail of blood was also found leading away from the collision to where they found the driver and a passenger.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and a loaded handgun was found.

The driver, Christian Rodriguez, was arrested on suspicion of three offenses: driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, felony hit and run and possession of a loaded gun in a vehicle.

Police added that Petaluma has seen an increase in DUI collisions in 2021 as compared with previous years.

Through June, there were 26 DUI collisions, compared to 9 in 2020 and 17 in 2019, during the same time of year.