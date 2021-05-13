Contra Costa County

Pittsburg Man Found Dead in San Rafael; Co-Worker Arrested: Police

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A 42-year-old Pittsburg man was found dead in San Rafael on Wednesday and his co-worker at a Concord landscaping company has been arrested on suspicion of killing him, San Rafael police said.

David Nunez Sanchez didn't come home after working on a job at an apartment complex on North Avenue in San Rafael on Tuesday, and on Wednesday someone with the landscaping company went out to the job site and found Nunez Sanchez's work truck, which was locked, according to police.

The employee called police, who learned that Nunez Sanchez had been reported missing to Pittsburg police on Tuesday after not returning home. When officers searched the truck, they found his cellphone as well as his lunchbox with uneaten food in it, police said.

Officers searched the area and eventually found Nunez Sanchez dead and he had been buried under brush and branches. Detectives went to Concord to interview three other employees who were at the job site that day and learned Nunez Sanchez was the supervisor of the work crew, police said.

After an extensive interview, one of the employees, Miguel Jimenez Alejandre, a 33-year-old Bay Point man, allegedly confessed to killing Nunez Sanchez. Police have not released the manner of death or a possible motive for the killing.

Alejandre was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of murder. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Rafael police at 415-485-3000 or go online to http://www.srpd.org/tips.

