12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Pittsburg Road Rage Incident, Suspect in Custody

A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

A suspect is in custody.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the girl's mother was driving with her three children, and investigators said Friday evening they believe a road rage incident occurred in the vicinity of Buchanan Road and Harbor Street.

Investigators said the male suspect was driving next to the victim's vehicle when he fired one shot, injuring the girl.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441.