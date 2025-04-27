Pittsburg Seafood and Music Festival comes to an end

The Pittsburg Seafood and Music Festival is coming to an end after 40 years. Organizers said rising costs are to blame.

The annual festival used to be paid for with city funds. But since COVID, that's no longer been the case.

The Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce began fundraising to pay for the annual event. Unfortunately, members said the costs have more than doubled since the last year alone.

This year, it would cost around $250,000 to host the event. The bulk of the money goes to insurance, event permits and police staffing.