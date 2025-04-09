Contra Costa County

2 Pittsburg women plead not guilty in dog-kicking incident

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Pittsburg women pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to animal cruelty and other charges in a Feb. 19 incident in which one of the women was captured on video kicking a dog.

Lagashia Williams, 46, and Graciela Amar, 18, were engaged in an argument with a neighbor when Williams told Amar to kick the neighbor's small dog seen running around the area, officials say.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Amar is seen kicking the dog named Gigi, sending her hurling through the air. A fake gun also was brandished during the argument, authorities said.

The two women were arrested and jailed eight days later and charged with multiple crimes, but they have been free since posting bail in early March.

Pittsburg Feb 27

2 women connected to dog kicking incident in Pittsburg arrested

Pittsburg Feb 25

Pittsburg police investigate incident in which woman seen harming dog

Williams and Amar remain free on bail until another court appearance in two weeks. But they were ordered to not come within 100 feet of the dog owner or his home and dogs.

Williams and Amar told NBC Bay Area they are dog lovers and owners and the whole thing is a big misunderstanding.

The dog owner, Albert Lopes, said after Wednesday's hearing he’s thankful for the stay away order and hopes they abide by it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyPittsburg
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us