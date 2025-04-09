2 Pittsburg women plead not guilty in dog-kicking incident

Two Pittsburg women pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to animal cruelty and other charges in a Feb. 19 incident in which one of the women was captured on video kicking a dog.

Lagashia Williams, 46, and Graciela Amar, 18, were engaged in an argument with a neighbor when Williams told Amar to kick the neighbor's small dog seen running around the area, officials say.

Amar is seen kicking the dog named Gigi, sending her hurling through the air. A fake gun also was brandished during the argument, authorities said.

The two women were arrested and jailed eight days later and charged with multiple crimes, but they have been free since posting bail in early March.

Williams and Amar remain free on bail until another court appearance in two weeks. But they were ordered to not come within 100 feet of the dog owner or his home and dogs.

Williams and Amar told NBC Bay Area they are dog lovers and owners and the whole thing is a big misunderstanding.

The dog owner, Albert Lopes, said after Wednesday's hearing he’s thankful for the stay away order and hopes they abide by it.