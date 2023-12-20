Oakley

Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Oakley

By NBC Bay Area staff and Emma Goss

Police are investigating after a young pizza delivery driver for Domino's was shot and killed in Oakley Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane.

According to police, the 24-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in front of his family's home, taking a break when another car pulled up alongside him.

Police said the passenger of that car shot the victim multiple times before the suspects drove off. The suspects' descriptions and the vehicle description were not released.

The victim's mother told police that she saw the incident happen.

The shooting happened in Oakley's Vintage Parkway neighborhood, near an elementary school. A nearby Domino's closed early, refunding customers who had pending orders.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Oakley's Domino's for comment but the restaurant was closed Wednesday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

