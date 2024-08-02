Small plane crashes near Livermore

A small plane crashed Friday morning near Livermore, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.
The plane went down at about 9:20 a.m. near Mines Road on its way to Tracy Municipal Airport, officials said. The single occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Video footage showed the plane in a field on its roof.
No other information was immediately available.
