Livermore

Small plane crashes near Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane crashed Friday morning near Livermore, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The plane went down at about 9:20 a.m. near Mines Road on its way to Tracy Municipal Airport, officials said. The single occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Video footage showed the plane in a field on its roof.

No other information was immediately available.

Business 16 hours ago

CA banned “hidden” fees, but we still found them

Business 8 hours ago

San Ramon-based Chevron to move headquarters to Texas

2024 Paris Olympics 18 hours ago

Grant Fisher captures historic 10,000m bronze; Regan Smith wins 200m back silver

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us