Authorities Investigate After Plane Crashes Into Pacific Ocean Off Coast of Half Moon Bay

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that occurred off the coast of Half Moon Bay Saturday.

According to the FAA, a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6 crashed into the Pacific Ocean at around 2:15 p.m. The NTSB reported that the incident happened about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay.

The FAA said the plane was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii and their Initial information indicated that two people were on board.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.