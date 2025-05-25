Plans to rebuild historic Santa Cruz wharf take shape

As visitors flock to Santa Cruz for Memorial Day weekend, plans to rebuild the wharf are being made known.

Even though a 180-foot section of the pier crashed into the ocean in December, many said they are optimistic about the repairs already in the works.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city plans to extend the wharf in order to make it more inviting to visitors.

"I wouldn't mind if they extended it," said Claire Han of San Jose. "It would be good for business and there would be a lot more activity."

Some others said they think the city should find ways to add more places to see animals along the pier.

"We are adding back about 11 hundred square feet," said Mike Godsy, superintendent of parks of the City of Santa Cruz. "We're going to add a sea lion visiting area and create a space where people can gather, watch shows, and it can be a special place again."

The multi-million dollar repair could be done as early as February, and the hope is the improvements will lure more trust to the historic wharf, first built in 1914.

Godsy said it might be possible that the wharf could be built back to its original length.

"It's definitely not out of the question... but that hasn't been decided yet," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

That type of project would first require public outreach and would cost an estimated $14 million.

In the meantime, tourists and locals are embracing what the pier has to offer.