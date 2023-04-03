Pleasant Hill

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Pleasant Hill Bar

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man died in a shooting outside a sports bar in Pleasant Hill early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. outside Farrington's, a sports bar on Contra Costa Boulevard near Gregory Lane in the Pleasant Hill Plaza.

Police said two groups were arguing in the parking lot when a fight broke out and a person opened fire, shooting and killing a 37-year-old Concord man.

Officers are still looking for the suspect who took off in a car, but there is no threat to the public.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pleasant Hill
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us