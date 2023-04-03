Man Killed in Shooting Outside Pleasant Hill Bar

A man died in a shooting outside a sports bar in Pleasant Hill early Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. outside Farrington's, a sports bar on Contra Costa Boulevard near Gregory Lane in the Pleasant Hill Plaza.

Police said two groups were arguing in the parking lot when a fight broke out and a person opened fire, shooting and killing a 37-year-old Concord man.

Officers are still looking for the suspect who took off in a car, but there is no threat to the public.