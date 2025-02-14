Pleasant Hill

Preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Pleasant Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Contra Costa County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, was centered near Pleasant Hill, the USGS said.

Earlier in the day, a string of temblors struck in the Hayward area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.


