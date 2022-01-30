Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stabbing Martinez Resident

By Bay City News

Pleasant Hill Police arrested a 38-year-old homeless man Sunday evening they say stabbed a 24-year-old man from Martinez during an altercation on the 900 block of Contra Costa Boulevard.

Police were called at 6:15 p.m. and found the suspect about a half mile from where the incident took place.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, identified the man as his attacker. Police say they took other evidence at the scene into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Division at (925) 288-4600.

