Pleasanton police issue warning about ATM robberies

Pleasanton police are investigating multiple ATM robberies that happened last week across the city.

Police said to expect increased patrols around local bank parking lots to help deter would-be robbers

In each case, two to three suspects, wearing dark clothing and full-face masks, approached victims during early evening hours.

The suspects threatened and physically assaulted victims to steal cash. Victims reported seeing no weapons, but police warn that doesn't mean the suspects weren't armed.

Based on similarities in time of day and descriptions of suspects, detectives believe these incidents are related. But each robbery involved a different getaway vehicle.

Police want people to be aware of their surroundings when using ATMs, especially after dark. If possible, use indoor or well-lit ATMs in populated areas. Also, avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash at once.

Anyone who is the victim or witness in a similar crime should call 911.