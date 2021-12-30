John Madden

Pleasanton Honors Football Legend John Madden

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tributes are pouring in for football legend John Madden one day after his sudden passing.

The city of Pleasanton flew its flags at half-staff Wednesday, and will do so again Thursday, to honor Madden who lived in the area for much of his life.

Madden passed away Monday unexpectedly, at the age of 85.

His name is known around the country from his time as a player, Raiders head coach, a broadcaster, and of course the video game that bears his name.

He led the Raiders to their first ever Super Bowl, before becoming the gold standard as an NFL analyst.

Madden is survived by his wife, two sons and multiple grandchildren.

