Pleasanton man turns himself in after allegedly stabbing his mother to death, police say

A 31-year-old Pleasanton man was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing death of his mother, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday just before 5 p.m., Malcolm Tilley walked into the lobby of the Pleasanton Police Department and allegedly stated that he killed his 71-year-old mother following a dispute, police said.

Officers went to the man's residence in the 4000 block of Alvarado Street, where they discovered a deceased individual at the scene with multiple knife wounds. Evidence found at the home included several kitchen knives, which were located near the victim, according to police.

Tilley is being held at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of homicide.

According to department records, there are no prior incidents at the residence, police said.

Tilley is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to jail records.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should please call Pleasanton investigators at (925) 931-5100.