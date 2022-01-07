Pleasanton

Pleasanton Orders Restaurants to Take Down Parklets

By Sharon Katsuda

A parklet in Pleasanton is taken down.
Restaurants in Pleasanton are having to scrap the outdoor dining parklets that they have relied on heavily during the pandemic.

The city ordered businesses to take them down for now even as a new surge has people reconsidering going inside restaurants to eat.

Maurice Dissels was heartbroken to see his $10,000 outdoor dining space torn down. He said he tried to convince the city to keep it open and modify it.

"Unfortunately, that didn’t happen," he said. "I want to comply, and we're going to take it down. But the only reason that I'm taking it down is because the city has assured me, they've promised me that come March 1, they’re going to have site plans to deliver to me."

Dissels said the city wants a uniform look for the parklets and plans to clean up the streets and trim the trees before allowing them back.

Customers said they loved Oyo's parklet but admitted some did look a bit "dumpy."

Many business owners said they are hoping the city will change its mind because of the new surge in cases and the need for more outdoor dining space.

