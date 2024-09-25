Pleasanton police say scammers are posing as police, asking for money

Pleasanton authorities warned the public on Tuesday against scam callers spoofing the police department's phone number.

The scammers are posing as officers and instructing victims they owe a payment to Pleasanton police, authorities said.

"This is a scam and it has resulted in an overwhelming number of calls to our department, tying up our phone lines," police said on social media. "The Pleasanton Police Department will never ask you to make payments over the phone."

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is advised to hang up immediately and avoid sharing personal information like social security numbers or bank accounts.