A police shooting occurred in Pleasanton Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said they would provide additional information about the shooting during a 5:30 p.m. press conference.

Earlier in the afternoon, police asked the public to avoid the area of Owens Drive and Willow Road due to police activity.

#Pleasanton PD PIO is headed to the scene. A press conference regarding the officer-involved-shooting will be held near 5860 Willow Road at approx 5:30 PM. — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) February 18, 2022

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.