Pleasanton teachers walk picket lines amid contract talks

By NBC Bay Area staff

Dozens of teachers in Pleasanton started their day on the picket lines Tuesday, but they aren't on strike -- yet.

The teachers are in contract negotiations with the Pleasanton Unified School District and they say it's not going so well.

Tuesday's negotiating session was set to go on s scheduled, but as of the last talks last week, the two sides were not in agreement about pay, health benefits and stipends for teachers in hard-to-fill positions.

Pleasanton
