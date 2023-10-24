Pleasanton teachers walk picket lines amid contract talks

Dozens of teachers in Pleasanton started their day on the picket lines Tuesday, but they aren't on strike -- yet.
The teachers are in contract negotiations with the Pleasanton Unified School District and they say it's not going so well.
Tuesday's negotiating session was set to go on s scheduled, but as of the last talks last week, the two sides were not in agreement about pay, health benefits and stipends for teachers in hard-to-fill positions.
Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.
