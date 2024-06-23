Sonoma County

Point Fire in Sonoma County remains 85% contained; holding at 1,207 acres

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Point Fire in Sonoma County remains 85% contained and holding at 1,207 acres, Cal Fire said on social media Sunday morning.

About 400 firefighters are battling the wildfire near Geyserville that broke out June 16 along Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, Cal Fire said. One firefighter has been injured.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Excellent relative humidity recovery overnight. Crews continue mop up to establish full containment. Fire suppression repair continues. Damage inspections have been completed," said a Sunday morning status update on the Cal Fire website.

california wildfires Jun 20

Northern California wildfire remains largest in state at 19,000 acres

California Jun 16

Strong winds, steep terrain hamper crews battling Los Angeles area's first major fire of the year

Three structures have been destroyed and two were damaged in the blaze so far.

The Sites Fire, southeast of Stonyford in Colusa County, which has impacted Bay Area air quality, is reported on the Cal Fire website at 38% containment, with 19,195 acres burned, Sunday morning, which is unchanged from Saturday night, according to the Cal Fire website.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma Countycalifornia wildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us