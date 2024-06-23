Point Fire in Sonoma County remains 85% contained; holding at 1,207 acres

The Point Fire in Sonoma County remains 85% contained and holding at 1,207 acres, Cal Fire said on social media Sunday morning.

About 400 firefighters are battling the wildfire near Geyserville that broke out June 16 along Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road, Cal Fire said. One firefighter has been injured.

"Excellent relative humidity recovery overnight. Crews continue mop up to establish full containment. Fire suppression repair continues. Damage inspections have been completed," said a Sunday morning status update on the Cal Fire website.

Three structures have been destroyed and two were damaged in the blaze so far.

The Sites Fire, southeast of Stonyford in Colusa County, which has impacted Bay Area air quality, is reported on the Cal Fire website at 38% containment, with 19,195 acres burned, Sunday morning, which is unchanged from Saturday night, according to the Cal Fire website.