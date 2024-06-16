Sonoma County

Evacuation order issued as crews battle Point Fire in Sonoma County

By Bay City News

Evacuation orders have been issued for the residents living on the north end of West Dry Creek Road near Lake Sonoma, down to Stang Road, as firefighters battle a vegetation fire off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road near Lake Sonoma in northern Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in an alert Sunday afternoon that an order was issued.

Residents are asked to be aware of their surroundings and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

The fire is approximately 121 acres and 15% contained with a moderate rate of spread burning towards the south, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire air tankers are assisting in fighting the fire, which has been dubbed the Point Fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

