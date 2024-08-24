San Francisco

Police activity causes closure at San Francisco intersection

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Haight Street and Masonic Avenue in San Francisco due to a police activity.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted the alert on social media Saturday and they added that emergency crews were on scene.

There are also traffic delays and the public is being asked to use alternate routes.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

