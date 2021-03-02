Police Activity, Crash Shut Down Multiple Parts of Highway 101 in South Bay

Police activity Tuesday morning shut down Highway 101 in both directions through Mountain View, and combined with a crash in San Jose made for a commuting nightmare on the busy freeway, according to police.

Traffic on Highway 101 was shut down at Rengstorff Avenue for what police described as a "medical emergency" on a freeway overpass.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes such as Interstate 280 and Highway 85.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 8:15 a.m.

Given the location of this incident, CHP has taken over as the lead for this call. We are providing support at the scene as well as traffic control. pic.twitter.com/rmXjkHOAvH — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 2, 2021

It was not immediately clear when that section of the freeway would reopen.

Earlier an injury crash and vehicle fire in San Jose snarled traffic on northbound 101 near Alum Rock Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a hospital in that incident, fire officials said.