Police conclude activity near Crossroads Shopping Center in Pleasant Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

After asking people to stay away from the Crossroads Shopping Center Sunday, Pleasant Hill police said they concluded their activities there shortly after 4 p.m.

People may now return to the area around 2302 Monument Boulevard.

Information about why police had asked people to stay away wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

