Police activity in Bay Point

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is advising people in a Bay Point neighborhood to lockdown amid police activity Saturday morning.

The warning includes those near Chadwick Lane, Lancaster Circle or Lancaster Lane.

In its alert, the sheriff’s office wrote, in part: “Go inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency.”

It advised people to stay indoors until the sheriff’s office released further instructions.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.