1 injured in police shooting in Berkeley

A police shooting Monday morning critically injured one person in Berkeley, according to the police department.
At about 5:25 a.m., officers were in the area of Seventh and Grayson streets investigating a crime in progress, police said. During the investigation an officer-involved shooting occurred.
One person was transported to Highland Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
No other details were provided, and it's an ongoing investigation, police said.
This is a developing story; check back here for updates.