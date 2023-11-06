1 injured in police shooting in Berkeley

A police shooting Monday morning critically injured one person in Berkeley, according to the police department.

At about 5:25 a.m., officers were in the area of Seventh and Grayson streets investigating a crime in progress, police said. During the investigation an officer-involved shooting occurred.

One person was transported to Highland Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No other details were provided, and it's an ongoing investigation, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.