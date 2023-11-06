Berkeley

1 injured in police shooting in Berkeley

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police shooting Monday morning critically injured one person in Berkeley, according to the police department.

At about 5:25 a.m., officers were in the area of Seventh and Grayson streets investigating a crime in progress, police said. During the investigation an officer-involved shooting occurred.

One person was transported to Highland Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No other details were provided, and it's an ongoing investigation, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us