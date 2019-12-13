Fremont

Home Invasion Suspect Barricades Himself on Top of Fremont Building

A home invasion suspect barricaded himself on top of a building under construction in Fremont's Warm Springs neighborhood.

Police on Friday afternoon surrounded the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Brown Road and are negotiating with the suspect.

"The suspect confronted the homeowner and then ran out of the house," said Geneva Bosques, Fremont police spokesperson.

Police said the female victim in the home invasion robbery was assaulted by the suspect.

"She's okay and did not require medical treatment, but she's shaken," Fremont police said in a tweet. "We had several witnesses who quickly called and a detective saw him enter the building under construction."

The suspect is not believed to be armed. But police said he has access to construction materials at the rooftop and has thrown several objects at officers.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed the suspect on top of the building wearing what appeared to be a white hard hat and spray painting portions of the rooftop.

No other information was immediately available.

