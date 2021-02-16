Shelter-in-Place Order in San Francisco Lifted

Police activity temporarily prompted a shelter-in-place order in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were conducting a shooting investigation on Tucker and Campbell avenues between Rutland and Delta streets.

According to police, just after 3 p.m. there was a possible trespasser on the 500 block of Campbell Avenue. Officers arriving on the scene heard a shot.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said. Authorities were looking for additional suspects.

No officers fired their weapons and no injuries were reported, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.