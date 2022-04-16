Police Activity in the Area of SB Highway 101, I-280 Split

San Francisco police are on the scene in the area of the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Interstate 280 split as they are trying to arrest a man, who is armed with a knife.
At around 3:30 pm, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Franconia Street.
Police said they received reports that the man was possibly casing houses.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man matching the suspect description.
According to San Francisco police, the man ran away from the officers and a foot pursuit ensued.
Police said the suspect ran onto southbound Highway 101 near the I-280 split. Officers continued to pursue the man. That's when police said the man pulled out a knife and officers ceased the pursuit.
At this time, officers have set up a perimeter and police added that they have been attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the man.
SFPD has called in additional resources to assist with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP411" and start the message with SFPD.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.