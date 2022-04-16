Police Activity in the Area of SB Highway 101, I-280 Split

San Francisco police are on the scene in the area of the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at the Interstate 280 split as they are trying to arrest a man, who is armed with a knife.

At around 3:30 pm, San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Franconia Street.

Police said they received reports that the man was possibly casing houses.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man matching the suspect description.

According to San Francisco police, the man ran away from the officers and a foot pursuit ensued.

Police said the suspect ran onto southbound Highway 101 near the I-280 split. Officers continued to pursue the man. That's when police said the man pulled out a knife and officers ceased the pursuit.

At this time, officers have set up a perimeter and police added that they have been attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the man.

SFPD has called in additional resources to assist with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP411" and start the message with SFPD.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 280 SB at the 101 split due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/zGNkNT80IG — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) April 17, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.