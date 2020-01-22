Police Arrest Man Along I-580 in Livermore After Officer-Involved Shooting

An officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning prompted the temporary closure of all lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore, according to Livermore police.

A limping man was taken into custody, but it was not clear what he was doing. Police said the scene was secure as of 5:30 a.m., and no officers were injured.

The CHP said the closure started around 4 a.m., but the freeway lanes were reopened at about 4:30 a.m. Airway Boulevard and the eastbound offramp remained closed during the investigation.

The suspect was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.