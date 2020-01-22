Livermore

Police Arrest Man Along I-580 in Livermore After Officer-Involved Shooting

The incident prompted a temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of the busy freeway

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

An officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning prompted the temporary closure of all lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 in Livermore, according to Livermore police.

A limping man was taken into custody, but it was not clear what he was doing. Police said the scene was secure as of 5:30 a.m., and no officers were injured.

The CHP said the closure started around 4 a.m., but the freeway lanes were reopened at about 4:30 a.m. Airway Boulevard and the eastbound offramp remained closed during the investigation.

The suspect was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LivermorePolice Activityinterstate 580
