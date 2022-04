San Francisco residents are being asked to avoid an area near San Francisco State University due to police activity.

The city's Department of Emergency Management tweeted out an alert asking residents to avoid the several streets in the area of Diaz Avenue and Gonzalez Drive. Emergency crews are also on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Diaz Ave/Gonzalez Dr, Cardenas Ave/Gonzalez Dr, Castelo Ave/Gonzalez Dr due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For liv https://t.co/1wefyKHhTB — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) April 5, 2022