Pleasanton Police Activity Near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 29 mins ago • Updated 26 mins ago NBC Bay Area Pleasanton police are asking the public to avoid the Stoneridge Mall area due to police activity. Further information was not immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details. Police activity near Stoneridge Mall in #Pleasanton. ***Please avoid the area.*** pic.twitter.com/qg7jt5Pk6g— Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) June 8, 2021 This article tagged under: PleasantonStoneridge Mall