Pleasanton

Police Activity Near Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Pleasanton police are asking the public to avoid the Stoneridge Mall area due to police activity.

Further information was not immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for details.

This article tagged under:

PleasantonStoneridge Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us