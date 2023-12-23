Pro-Palestinian protesters pack SF's Union Square

A protest supporting Palestinians in Gaza took over San Francisco’s Union Square Saturday afternoon.

The city’s Department of Emergency Management posted the advisory to social media, asking the public to avoid the Union Square area at 4:09 p.m.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Union Square due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/eBt4Ev7zLu — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 24, 2023

In one video, at least one protester with a sign was seen climbing the plaza's tree.

San Francisco police said that around 2 p.m., their officers were "facilitating a group which was exercising first amendment rights at Market and 5th streets."



Police added the group moved to Union Square, where they said several people began to "commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism causing property damage."

SFPD arrested several people and transported them away from Union Square. According to police, the rest of the group appeared to have cleared from the area.

Police remain in the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco at 415-575-4444.