1 dead, 2 hurt in triple stabbing in Berkeley, police say

Police are investigating a deadly triple stabbing that happened in Berkeley on Saturday.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Russell Street. According to Berkeley police, they were responding to a stolen vehicle call.

Police said they received calls from witnesses, stating that several people were lying on the ground and were bleeding.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men and a woman suffering from stab wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital.

Police added that both male victims were listed in stable condition, while the female victim died from her injuries.

According to Berkeley police, they were asking residents to avoid the area of Acton Street between Russell and Burnett streets due to their investigation.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

