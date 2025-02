Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area of Alemany and Bayshore boulevards in San Francisco due to police activity on Saturday.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted the incident on social media and added emergency crews were on scene. But they added that the incident was resolved at around 9:50 a.m.

No other details were released.

#BREAKING @SFPD on the scene of an incident near Bayshore Blvd and Alemany Blvd. There is a significant police presence in the area. People are being asked to avoid the area.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Alemany Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.