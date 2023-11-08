San Jose State University

Police end activity near San Jose State University campus

By NBC Bay Area staff

After a brief street closure near San Jose State University Wednesday evening, police ended their activity and reopened the road.

The San Jose Police department had previously advised people to avoid East San Fernando and South Fifth streets shortly before 5 p.m. The department also advised that a street closure was in effect on East San Fernando Street.

It’s unclear exactly why officers were present, other than SJPD reporting a “weapons call” at 3:18 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Some precautionary evacuations did take place on campus, according to SJSU.

Other details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

This article tagged under:

San Jose State University
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us