Police end activity near San Jose State University campus

After a brief street closure near San Jose State University Wednesday evening, police ended their activity and reopened the road.

The San Jose Police department had previously advised people to avoid East San Fernando and South Fifth streets shortly before 5 p.m. The department also advised that a street closure was in effect on East San Fernando Street.

Roadways are now back open and Officers have cleared the scene. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 9, 2023

It’s unclear exactly why officers were present, other than SJPD reporting a “weapons call” at 3:18 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Some precautionary evacuations did take place on campus, according to SJSU.

Other details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.