San Mateo

Police activity near downtown San Mateo prompts shelter-in-place order

By NBC Bay Area staff

Residents near downtown San Mateo were instructed to shelter in place Thursday afternoon due to police activity.

The shelter-in-place directive was issued for the area of Fourth to Seventh avenues between South Delaware and South Eldorado streets, according to police.

Police said officers were actively investigating an armed robbery along the 600 block of South Eldorado Street.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

