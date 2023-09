Police activity has shut down the area of 3rd Street between Harrison and Howard in San Francisco.

The incident involves the California Highway Patrol, who was in pursuit of a vehicle traveling into the city.

#Breaking#ExclusiveVideo



1) Man wanted for murder in Oakland takes law enforcement on a wild car chase resulting in several crashes that ultimately came to end in SF’s Soma neighborhood on the very corner I happen to be standing 👀@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/0dJFdiNqON — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) September 28, 2023

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.