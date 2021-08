Southbound Interstate 280 at Cesar Chavez Street in San Francisco is shut down due to police activity.

The California Highway Patrol said police are responding to reports of a shooting.

All southbound on-ramps at King, 6th and Mariposa streets will also be closed while police investigate. CHP advises motorists to use southbound Highway 101 as an alternative.

No other information was immediately available.