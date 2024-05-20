Police arrest 13-year-old on suspicion of fatal San Leandro stabbing

Police said Monday they have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing another youth last month after a dispute at a San Leandro Safeway store.

About 5:15 p.m. on April 2, officers found 18-year-old Zion Gooden with stab wounds to his arm and chest at the store at 555 Bancroft Ave.

Gooden was given life-saving aid and take to a local trauma center, but he died there later that night.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators looked at surveillance videos and interviewed witnesses, and it appeared that an argument broke out over the suspect's interaction with an associate of Gooden's, police said.

When the confrontation escalated into a fight, the 13-year-old allegedly stabbed Gooden with a knife.

The suspect was identified from the video footage, and on May 16 he was arrested at school in a nearby city.

Police said a search warrant served at the boy's home turned up evidence linking him to the stabbing.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office has since filed criminal charges against the child.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via Detective Sergeant J. Vincent at 510-577-3315 or the anonymous tip line at 510-577-3278.