Police arrest 4 teens after series of San José vehicle burglaries

Officers arrested four teenagers after a series of vehicle burglaries hit roughly 50 cars in San José from Saturday night to Sunday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Jorge Garibay with the San José Police Department said that officers began investigating after people reported several car break-ins at around 2:48 a.m. Sunday.

During the investigation, officers identified two stolen cars they believed were involved with the break-ins, said Garibay. They later found one of the two, unoccupied and parked nearby.

Later that day, the other car was spotted and officers pulled it over. All four teenagers inside ran off, but were found and arrested.

The four have been booked for various crimes, and SJPD detectives believe at least one of them may have been involved in the vehicle burglaries reported Sunday.

SJPD is still investigating the burglaries and is trying to determine if those arrested were involved. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the department’s burglary unit at 408-277-4401.