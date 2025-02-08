Police arrest Campbell water tower vandal on drug, firearm offenses

Campbell police arrested Briley Bodemar three times in January on charges related to vandalism, drug possession, and illegal firearms, the department announced.

Bodemar was first apprehended for vandalizing the Campbell water tower, which led investigators to link him to additional graffiti incidents countywide, police said.

On Jan. 21, at around 10:44 a.m., Bodemar was arrested again after officers responded to a crash on S. Bascom Avenue, police said.

Bodemar was found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances and drug sales equipment, a press release issued Friday noted. He posted bail the following day.

On Jan. 29, at around 9 a.m., Campbell detectives executed a search warrant at Bodemar's San Jose residence, uncovering a loaded, unregistered handgun, controlled substances, and drug processing materials. He was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, but posted bail again the next day, Campbell PD said.

"The Campbell Police Department remains steadfast in our mission to protect and serve our community," stated Chief Gary Berg. "This case highlights the relentless efforts of our officers and detectives, who go above and beyond to ensure criminals do not continue their illegal activities in Campbell."